Margaret Finlay Elects Mayor, Liz Reilly, Mayor Pro-Tem in Duarte City Council Reorganization for 2012-13

November 30th, 2012



Veteran Duarte City Council member, Margaret Finlay (right) was elected Mayor for 2012-2013, and first term council member Liz Reilly, Mayor Pro Tem, in the annual reorganization of the Duarte City Council. -Courtesy Photo

Duarte City Council members voted 4-1 to elect Margaret Finlay, Mayor, and 5-0 to re-elect Liz Reilly, Mayor Pro Tem for 2012-2013 during the annual reorganization meeting of the Duarte City Council. Initially, Margaret Finlay nominated Mayor Pro-Tem Reilly for the position of Mayor. Reilly declined to accept the nomination at the time.

Finlay has been a member of the Duarte City Council since 1990. She has served as mayor four times previously. Finlay has been a resident of Duarte with her husband, Brad, for almost 30 years. They have raised five children, all graduates of Duarte public schools.

Finlay holds a B.B.A. in Marketing from St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana, and has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Cal State Long Beach. She did Doctoral work at Claremont Graduate University and has been an adjunct professor at Cal State Long Beach in the Public Administration Graduate School. Margaret is President of the Duarte Education Foundation, serving the educational needs of all students in the school district. She has been PTA President at Royal Oaks Elementary School and also was the President of the Monrovia-Duarte PTA Council. She also currently is a member of the Duarte Rotary Club.

Outside of the City, Margaret has served on the Los Angeles County Library Commission, has been President of the California Contract Cities Association, is on the Executive Committee for the California Joint Powers Insurance Authority for risk management for cities, is a Director on the County Sanitation Districts Board, is a member of the LA County Sheriff’s Liability Trust Fund Board, and is a member of the Southern California Association of Governments Regional Council. Nationally, Margaret was selected by her peers to sit on the National League of Cities Board of Directors. Her recent awards include the prestigious Coro Fellowship and being honored by American Mothers Inc. as the 2012 California State Mother of Achievement.

Reilly and her late husband moved to Duarte in 1987 to raise their two now grown daughters, Kate a graduate of Northwestern University and Beth a graduate of U.S.C. As her children matriculated through the Duarte School system, Reilly became highly involved as a volunteer with school and community groups. Over the 25 years, she served as president of Valley View PTA, Northview Intermediate and Duarte High School PTSAs, and president of Monrovia-Duarte Council of PTAs. She also served as Chairman of the Duarte Unified School District Education Council. Reilly continues her support for Duarte schools in her current volunteer roles as Parliamentarian for the Duarte Council of PTAs and treasurer of the Duarte Falcon Booster Club.

Reilly graduated from the State University of New York with a degree in management and the University of Oklahoma with a B.A. degree in nutrition. She began her career as chief dietitian for the Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, and was food service director for Alhambra Community Hospital, and manager of the Tearoom for Bullock’s Pasadena before leaving the workforce to raise her family. As a Duarte Council member, her priorities are to create an economic environment that attracts new businesses, supports existing businesses, and brings tax revenue, sales, and jobs to Duarte.