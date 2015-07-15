OpenTaste Launches Online Platform That Reinvents the Food Supply Chain

July 15th, 2015 by Duarte Dispatch

Brings Freshest, Highest-Quality Produce Directly to Consumers

OpenTaste, a new Los Angeles-based Ag Tech company, is launching their unique produce and foods delivery platform to Pasadena and surrounding communities. The online marketplace offers locally grown produce and highest quality gourmet goods delivered to homes and offices within 24 hours of the order, which promises the freshest products for consumers.

OpenTaste is a community-driven company that creates an online platform to connect local farmers and organic growers directly to consumers. The company was founded by two startup veterans with a combined 30 years of experience starting and building e-commerce businesses from the ground up. The company’s mission is to connect the freshest and highest quality farmers and foodmakers to food lovers, while keeping costs low to shoppers.

A local and lifelong resident of Pasadena, Kenneth Wu, President and Co-CEO of OpenTaste, wanted to first launch the service to Pasadena and its surrounding communities. “Pasadena is the perfect place to introduce OpenTaste’s unique and innovative services as we believe the City of Pasadena mirrors our mission of resourceful and innovative living,” said Wu. “I’ve lived here my whole life and have witnessed Pasadena’s commitment as a ‘green city’ with long-term sustainability goals. Its residents demand quality produce and direct accessibility to them, and I hope Pasadena and neighboring consumers will embrace this new food movement.”

“With the increase of investment in Ag Tech and over $2 billion investments in 2014 alone, we know the industry is keeping up with smart, eco-conscious consumers who will be benefiting from OpenTaste’s new delivery platform,“ said Lee Bright, Co-CEO and Founder of OpenTaste, “OpenTaste is unlike any existing online grocery player. It is disrupting a $600 billion national food and beverage market with an innovative pricing model and efficient delivery solution.”

In order to provide the freshest of products, OpenTaste’s model works by taking out the “middle man” and operating on a community-centric delivery platform. This ensures that customers are provided with free, same-day delivery of 100 percent fresh produce that undercuts any supermarket prices. To offer free, same-day delivery, OpenTaste partners with local commuters and drivers to help deliver – cutting back on traffic, gas and emission and capitalizing on the community-driven company model.

OpenTaste is now available to service Pasadena and the surrounding areas, including San Marino, Arcadia, Glendale, Altadena, La Cañada, La Crescenta, Montrose and the communities of San Gabriel Valley.

For more information, visit www.opentaste.com.