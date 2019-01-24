Local Students Can Apply for a $1K Scholarship

California Credit Union now accepting applications

California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to submit an application in its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, California Credit Union provides $20,000 in scholarships to recognize students who are motivated in their academic studies, active in their schools and communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

Los Angeles area college-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year are eligible to participate. Selection criteria include academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation, and an essay submission.

“We encourage local students to get a head start on their education and apply for one of our scholarships,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “We know the cost of higher education can be a challenge for many families, and we are proud to help these students on their path to realize their educational goals. We look forward to reviewing the many stories of inspiration in our scholarship applications.”

Interested students can find more information and apply online at ccu.com/scholarship. Online applications will be accepted through March 21, 2019. Recipients will be announced on April 19, 2019.