Know a Local Teacher Whose Classroom Project Deserves Funding?

California Credit Union encourages local teachers to apply for a class project grant

California Credit Union is inviting all Los Angeles area teachers who have a great class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant Program.

The program is open to any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles County who is looking to fund an innovative classroom learning opportunity. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to Los Angeles area teachers in April for the spring program.

“We’re honored to support teachers who are making a difference through our Teacher Grant Program,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We hope this program will make it a little easier for educators to impact the lives of our students, and encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to take just a few minutes to apply for one of our grants.”

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online here. The application deadline is April 4, 2019.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $85,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. The bi-annual program offers up to 20 grants in the spring and fall to teachers across Los Angeles and San Diego counties.