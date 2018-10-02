Have You Applied to the $1.2 Million Edison Scholarship Program?

High school seniors who dream of making a difference in the world through STEM studies are invited to apply to Edison International’s $1.2 million Edison Scholars Program.

The parent company of Southern California Edison (SCE) is awarding $40,000 scholarships, paid over four years, to 30 high school students planning to major in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) fields at four-year accredited U.S. colleges and universities. Scholarship applications are now being accepted through Dec. 14.

Applicants must live in SCE’s service territory and plan to be a full-time undergraduate college freshman majoring in a STEM field in fall 2019. Eligible students must be a high school senior, have at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. Students from underserved communities and ethnic minorities are encouraged to apply. Dependents of Edison International and SCE employees and retirees are not eligible for the Edison Scholars Program.

“Science, technology, engineering and math educations open doors to the future. I’m the beneficiary of a STEM education, and I know it changes lives,” said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International.

To apply and get additional eligibility information, visit: edisonscholars.com.

Scholarship recipients will be announced next spring. They may also be eligible for summer internships at SCE after completing their second year of college.

Since 2006, Edison International has awarded more than $8.7 million in scholarships to 610 students’ higher education through the Edison Scholars Program.

Edison International’s support of charitable causes, including the Edison Scholars Program, is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations.