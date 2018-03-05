A Noise Within, L.A.’s Critically Acclaimed Classical Repertory Theatre Company Annual “Dinner on Stage”

March 5th, 2018 by Duarte Dispatch

attendees seated on stage for dinner and paddle auction

A Noise Within (ANW), the acclaimed classical repertory theatre company, holds its annual Dinner On Stage on Thursday, March 8, beginning at 6pm with an hour of cocktails, socializing and hors d’oeuvres in the lobby.

The Company’s Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and its Resident Artists then join patrons at 7pm on the Redmond Stage for an intimate dinner with entertainment and a paddle auction, on the war-torn battlefield set of Shakespeare’s Henry V. The evening features performances from Henry V by ANW’s actors.

A Noise Within will be honoring the Steinmetz Foundation with the Community Matters Award which was presented last year to The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation. The Community Matters award recognizes an exemplary partner who is committed to promoting the well-being of the entire community.

Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, Co-Producing Artistic Director of A Noise Within, said, “The Steinmetz Foundation has been one of our most generous and committed funders of ANW’s educational program. When we considered who we wanted to honor this year, it was almost a no-brainer. Our education program would not be what it is today without the Steinmetz Foundation.”

The Foundation is committed to giving primarily for education and educational programs, and children and youth services. Over the years, the Steinmetz Foundation’s generosity to A Noise Within has certainly helped to grow the education program at the theatre both in scope and services.

Producing Artistic Director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott said about the annual event, “It’s an entertaining evening each spring when we share our stage with our donors, board and resident artists, all of whom are integral to making the magic of theatre happen at A Noise Within.”

To reserve a table or to purchase tickets, please contact Development Director Amy Nance at anance@anoisewithin.org or call her at 626.356.3103. Proceeds from this event fund ANW’s Classics Live! Program which brings the transformative experience of live theater to over 16,000 students and teachers every year.