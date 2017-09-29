Smart Funding Supports Clean Technology Industry in County

September 29th, 2017 by Duarte Dispatch





County program offers competitive business loans to green companies

The Community Development Commission of the County of Los Angeles (CDC) announced last month the streamlining of its small and medium business loan programs — all now known as SMART Funding. SMART Funding provides competitive loan programs to help local business leaders make smart, sound financial decisions, offering low-interest loans with customizable terms.

SMART Funding focuses on multiple areas of economic development, including the fast-growing clean technology (cleantech) industry. While Los Angeles County is home to the largest cluster of green employment in California and the United States, SMART Funding can help position the County as an undisputed leader in the growing cleantech space.

By making costly efforts simpler and smarter for business owners, SMART Funding is looking to amplify green job creation and strong continued growth. The program helps businesses acquire office space, make capital improvements, bring on new employees, and purchase new machinery and equipment.

Cleantech is just one example of SMART Funding’s target businesses. With potential loans ranging from $25,000 to $1,500,000, SMART Funding also provides flexible assistance to businesses in manufacturing, medical and health professionals, and transportation-adjacent development projects.

“Development and innovation in clean technology is important to our community’s future,” Sean Rogan, Executive Director of the CDC, said. “SMART Funding will provide the tools these businesses need to succeed.”

With customizable loan terms and very competitive interest rates, the SMART Funding loan program officers are looking for ways to help grow sustainable businesses that encourage economic success for the entire County, in line with the agency’s goal of Building Better Lives and Better Neighborhoods for residents and business owners. Growing a small business is a monumental effort, and the CDC provides SMART Funding to help business leaders meet the challenge — additional capital could help businesses of all types reach the next level.

Learn more about SMART Funding by visiting www.smartfunding.biz, calling the CDC at (626) 586-1856, or emailing economic.development@lacdc.org. All media may contact Elisa Vásquez, Public Information Officer for the CDC, at (626) 586-1762.