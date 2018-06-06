Governor Brown Appoints Local Superior Court Judges

June 6th, 2018 by Duarte Dispatch

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. Friday announced the appointment of 21 California superior court judges, which include: Two in Alameda County; one in Humboldt County; one in Inyo County; one in Kern County; 10 in Los Angeles County; one in Riverside County; one in San Bernardino County; one in San Diego County; one in Solano County; one in Trinity County; and one in Tulare County.

William A. Crowfoot, 61, of Pasadena, has been appointed to a judgeship in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Crowfoot has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California since 2003. He was a member of the Pasadena City Council from 1993 to 2001 and a senior associate at Paul Hastings LLP from 1997 to 2001, where he was an associate and of counsel from 1987 to 1995. Crowfoot was a bilingual education teacher at Blair High School from 1995 to 1997 and an attorney at the Inter-American Development Bank from 1981 to 1987. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from George Washington University Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Haverford College. He fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Anne H. Egerton to the Court of Appeal. Crowfoot is a Democrat.

Terrance T. Lewis, 60, of Altadena, has been appointed to a judgeship in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Lewis has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2014. He served as a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 1988 to 2014 and was a law clerk at the Law Office of Levin and Margolin from 1986 to 1987. Lewis earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Karen J. Nudell. Lewis is a Democrat.

Jean M. Nelson, 54, of Altadena, has been appointed to a judgeship in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Nelson has been a partner at Scheper Kim and Harris LLP since 2008. She served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California from 1995 to 2006 and was an associate at McCutchen, Doyle, Brown and Enersen LLP from 1992 to 1995. She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Laughlin E. Waters at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 1990 to 1992. Nelson earned a Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lesley C. Green. Nelson is a Democrat.

Riverside County Superior Court

Dorothy McLaughlin, 45, of Riverside, has been appointed to a judgeship in the Riverside County Superior Court. McLaughlin has been of counsel at Best, Best and Krieger since 2015. She served as a career law clerk to the Honorable Sheri Pym, U.S. Magistrate Judge at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 2012 to 2015. McLaughlin was deputy chief of the Riverside Branch Office for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California from 2011 to 2012, where she served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney from 2007 to 2012. She was an associate at Keker and Van Nest LLP from 2006 to 2007 and at Cooley Godward LLP from 2004 to 2005. McLaughlin served as a law clerk for the Honorable Ronald L. Gilman at the U.S. Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit from 2003 to 2004 and for the Honorable Dana Fabe at the Alaska Supreme Court from 2002 to 2003. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Northwestern University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University. She fills the vacancy of a new position created on September 18, 2017. McLaughlin is a Democrat.

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Stephanie E. Thornton-Harris, 54, of Pasadena, has been appointed to a judgeship in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Thornton-Harris has served as a deputy federal public defender in the Federal Public Defender’s Office, Central District of California since 2012. She served as a bench officer at the San Bernardino County Superior Court from 2007 to 2011, where she was a juvenile hearing officer from 1999 to 2001. Thornton-Harris served as a judge pro tem at the San Bernardino County Superior Court and the Office of Administrative Hearings from 2003 to 2007 and was an administrative law judge at the Office of Administrative Hearings from 2001 to 2002. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Northwestern University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Princeton University. She fills the vacancy of a new position created on September 18, 2017. Thornton-Harris is a Democrat.