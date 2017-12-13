California Statewide Fire Summary

December 13th, 2017 by Duarte Dispatch

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Over 9,000 firefighters remain on the line, successfully making progress in containment of several of the fires that sparked last week in southern California. As of today, these fires have burned nearly 263,000 acres and destroyed over 1,200 structures.

Red Flag Warnings and a Fire Weather Watch remain in effect Los Angeles and Ventura counties and will continue throughout the rest of the week. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-25 mph today and by tomorrow reaching upwards of 50 mph gusts. Humidity during the day remains in the single digits at 2 to 6% with very poor overnight recovery. Dry conditions have prompted Red Flag Warnings into the Sierra Nevada and Kern areas due to extremely low humidity. Warm and dry conditions continue across the state, with no chance of precipitation in the current forecast.

Tune into verified sources of information for the latest on wildfires and any evacuations near you. Stay informed and aware. Listen to your radio/TV for announcements from law enforcement and emergency personnel. Also, follow CAL FIRE on Facebook or Twitter to get the latest fire updates. To get more evacuation tips, click here.

Fires of Interest:

Thomas Fire, Ventura/Santa Barbara County (more info…)

Santa Paula

237,500 acres, 25% contained

Evacuations and road closures in effect

18,000 homes threatened, 95,000 residents evacuated

CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned

Lilac Fire, San Diego County (more info…)

Bonsall

4,100 acres, 95% contained

Evacuations and road closures have been lifted

CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) assigned

Creek Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Kagel Canyon

15,619 acres, 98% contained

CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Bravo)

Rye Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…) **FINAL**

Santa Clarita

6,049 acres, 100% contained

Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

North of Brentwood