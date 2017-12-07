California Statewide Fire Summary

December 7th, 2017 by Duarte Dispatch

Thursday, Dec. 7

Over 5,000 firefighters are battling four large wildfires in Southern California. Although strong winds are hampering efforts to contain these fires that have burned nearly 116,000 acres, firefighters have been successful in gaining some containment on these blazes

Extreme Santa Ana wind conditions are forecast today with sustained winds of 20 to 40mph and gusts potentially exceeding 80mph in some areas. Teen and single digit daytime humidity persists, with very little overnight recovery. Windy and dry conditions will continue in Southern California into next week. Northern California remains dry, with temperatures expected to be above normal through the rest of the week.

With the extreme fire conditions, don’t wait to evacuate! Prepare now and GO! early. If you see fire approaching, don’t wait to be told to leave. To learn more on preparing to evacuate, click here. En Español, clic aqui.

Fires of Interest:

Thomas Fire, Ventura County (more info…)

Santa Paula

• 96,000 acres, 5% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 15,000 homes threatened, over 88,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned



Creek Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Kagel Canyon

• 12,605 acres, 10% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• Over 99,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Bravo) assigned

Rye Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Santa Clarita

• 7,000 acres, 15% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 5,420 homes threatened, 2,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6 (Estes) assigned

Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

North of Brentwood

• 475 acres, 5% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect