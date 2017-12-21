After 75 Years, The Original Twohey’s in Alhambra May Close Its Doors February 1

December 21st, 2017 by Duarte Dispatch

Located in Alhambra and serving up family-friendly American Fare including their famous burgers, onion rings, award-winning soda fountain hot fudge sundaes, and making memories for 75 years, the original Twohey’s Restaurant will permanently close its doors February 1st, 2018 as the restaurant’s lease was not renewed.

Twohey’s originally opened in Pasadena in 1943, and then moved a decade later to its present location at the intersection of Huntington Drive and Atlantic Boulevard in Alhambra. “After 75 great years, the original Twohey’s Restaurant will close its doors on February 1st, 2018. Sadly, our lease cannot be extended, so with much regret, we must say goodbye. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank the City of Alhambra, and all the faithful guests, family and friends that have visited and supported us all throughout the years. Most of all, we would like to thank our incredible staff, as we have been truly honored to have had such a talented, professional and loyal group of coworkers,” states Jim Christos.