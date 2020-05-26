Two Duarte Residents Injured in Pasadena Drive-by Shooting

On Saturday, May 23, at approximately 4:11 p.m., Pasadena Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Lake Avenue, regarding a report of a shooting. Officers and Pasadena Fire Paramedics arrived on scene and located a 24-year-old male and 23-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rendered emergency medical aid to the victims. Both victims, residents of Duarte, were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers and evidence technicians canvassed the area for potential evidence and witnesses. Pasadena Police Detectives responded to the scene and the investigation is on-going. Preliminary investigation revealed both victims were stopped in their vehicle in the area when a late model sedan drove behind them and fired multiple times into their vehicle. The suspect vehicle was occupied by at least two unknown suspects.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random and are investigating whether the shooting was gang related.

Pasadena Police is urging anyone with information about this case to call the Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or to report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), download the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.