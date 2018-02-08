The Leadership Connection: Power Your Future Make a Difference is in Pasadena

February 8th, 2018 by Duarte Dispatch

Jericho Road Pasadena, a community-based organization that works with nonprofits in the San Gabriel Valley and Northeast Los Angeles, is hosting The Leadership Connection, a comprehensive workshop which trains and prepares participants to serve on nonprofit boards. The three 3-hour sessions will be held Tuesdays on March 6, 13 and 20, 2018 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. in Pasadena. The registration fee is $450 for individuals and $750 for a corporate rate. Registration closes on February 20.

The Leadership Connection is a great opportunity for individuals interested in serving on a nonprofit board. The benefits for participating in this workshop include learning critical professional skills that apply both to nonprofit board service and business management, supporting important work carried out by nonprofit organizations that rely on local leadership as well as raising the profile and influence of the individual in their community. In addition to personal and professional development, Jericho Road Pasadena matches individuals to join the right nonprofit board that best utilizes their talents and work experience.

The workshop is led by local and dynamic experts, Mitch Dorger and Judy Plunkett, who present topics about nonprofit governance, financial and legal oversight, strategic planning, resource development and ambassadorship.

Ideal candidates for serving on nonprofit boards demonstrate the following qualities:

-Willingness to share your time, talent and treasure with a local nonprofit

-Good interpersonal skills

-Leadership experience or potential

-Interest in deepening your involvement with the community

For more information send a resume to Jericho Road Pasadena Director Melanie Goodyear at MGoodyear@JRPasadena.org or visit their website jrpasadena.org/board-service for more information.