Support Duarte Woman’s Club By Reserving a Plate of Spaghetti

The Duarte Woman’s Club’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser will be held on April 26, 6-8 p.m. at the Elk’s Lodge #1427at 2436 Huntington Drive. Door prizes, raffles, and entertainment will add to the festivities. All profits support the Club’s philanthropic projects including scholarships for local high school seniors. Tickets are $15, and tickets for children up to 10 years are $6. To reserve your plate-a-pasta, call (626) 358-7028 or (626) 358-3718.