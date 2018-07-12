Supervisor Solis to Host Second Annual LA County Veterans Job & Resource Expo

July 12th, 2018 by Duarte Dispatch
This Friday, Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and community organizations are partnering up to launch the second annual Veterans Job and Resource Expo at the Pomona Fairplex. Over 200 vendors will gather at the Fairplex to provide on-site job interviews, information on LA County services, health resources, educational programs, legal services, employment opportunities, and more.
Hundreds of Veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses are expected to attend this free event. All are invited to enjoy entertainment and music, and all attendees will receive free access to the National Hot Rod Association Museum next door.
Friday, July 13, from 9 a.m – 2 p.m.
Program begins at 9 a.m. promptly
Pomona Fairplex (Building 4)
1101 W. McKinley, Pomona, CA 91768
Free public parking at Gate 17
Media entrance at Gate 1
A/V needs are readily available
Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
*The Supervisor will be available for one-on-one interviews*
Miguel Santana, CEO
Pomona Fairplex
Steve Yamarone, Division Director
Los Angeles County Office of Education
GAIN
Dr. Martha McDonald, Marine Corps Veteran
Vice President of Student Services, Citrus College
Tim Sandoval, Mayor
City of Pomona
Joe Leal, Commissioner
LA County Veteran Services
This event is in partnership with the San Gabriel Valley Veterans Employment Committee (VEC), Vet Hunters, Los Angeles County Office of Education, Citrus College, DPSS/DPSS Region III, Fairplex, Daley Technology Systems, Jewish Vocational Services, Los Angeles County Health Agency, LA County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and America’s Job Centers.