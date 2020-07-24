St. Baldrick’s Awards Grant to City of Hope for Childhood Cancer Research

With nonprofits hit hard by the economic crisis caused by shutdowns due to COVID-19, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest charitable funder of childhood cancer research grants, has award 53 grants totaling more than $12.9 million.

This year’s funding for research is more important than ever because of the effects COVID-19 has had on private institutions’ ability to raise money for research. While the amount of St. Baldrick’s funding is lower than normal, due to the postponement or cancellation of about two-thirds of this spring’s fundraising events, this investment into new research projects will continue the quest for more effective and less toxic cures for childhood cancers.

With these newly awarded grants, childhood cancer researchers can continue to pursue new ideas and work to move novel treatment approaches to the next phase of testing. Ultimately, these grants will reveal potential new treatments and cures for kids with cancer.

“Childhood cancer researchers are determined, resilient, and perseverant. Although lab closures have caused research delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, the work is forging ahead on many fronts,” said Susan Cohn, St. Baldrick’s chair of the scientific advisory committee and board member. “Because funding sources have also been severely impacted by the pandemic, St. Baldrick’s grants are even more important this year. With the support from St. Baldrick’s, researchers are able to continue to make new discoveries and develop better treatment options so children with cancer can live longer and healthier lives.”

The following California institutions were awarded new grants:

Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope, Duarte, Calif.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles, Calif.

Stanford University, Redwood City, Calif.

University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, Calif.

University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, Calif.

University of California, Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, Calif.

Within this grant cycle, St. Baldrick’s has also awarded more than $4.3 million to the Children’s Oncology Group, a National Cancer Institute supported clinical trials group, and the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research.

The next St. Baldrick’s grants will be announced this fall.