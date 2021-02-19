SGV Habitat for Humanity Aims to Serve Record-Breaking 100 Families in the Next Three Years

With the help of donors and supporters, San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity (SGV Habitat) has committed to transforming the lives of 100 families in the San Gabriel Valley, the Philippines, and Haiti within the next three years through the “Expanding the American Dream” campaign.

Recent social unrest and the ongoing pandemic have shown all of us that much work remains to eradicate the systems that foster generational poverty, job and housing insecurity. In America, where the average homeowner boasts a net worth that is 100-times greater than that of a renter, affordable homeownership is a key component in creating equal opportunity for all families.

“The Expanding the American Dream campaign not only aims to raise awareness for the need of equitable, permanent, and affordable housing. It also empowers people to take action to create their own American Dream,” says Mark Van Lue, executive director at SGV Habitat.

This $28 million investment in the community, driven by the commitment to help more families achieve financial security and stability, will provide critical home repair and homeownership to 100 families across the San Gabriel Valley and abroad. This numbers adds to the over 220 families already served since 1990.

One of these families is Shane and Andrea, who purchased and moved into their Habitat home in Glendale in 2012 with their four children. After four years, the family was able to sell their home back to SGV Habitat and move to Seattle, Wash., where a new job opportunity awaited.

“Our Habitat home in Glendale gave us the security that allowed us to dream bigger,” said Andrea.

Anyone can donate or learn more by visiting sgvhabitat.org/ead.