Los Angeles County Libraries Serving Free Lunch During Summer

June 21st, 2018 by Duarte Dispatch

LA County libraries will provide free, nutritious lunch for kids and teens at 25 locations from June 11 – August 3, Monday – Friday, 12 – 1 p.m.

For many students across Los Angeles County, summer represents a break from school to relax and enjoy time with family and friends; but for others, it can also mean missing out on a nutritious school lunch. Based on County of Los Angeles Public Health, in 2015, food insecurity affected 29.2 percent of Los Angeles County households. Food insecurity is defined by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) if a household experiences either a reduction in the quality, variety or desirability of diet with little to no indication of reduce food intake, or reports of multiple indications of disrupted eating patterns and reduced food intake.

Lunch at the Library provides free lunch to kids and teens during the summer months while school is not in session. With an increase to 25 library locations, up from 15 in 2017, the library plans to serve more lunches to youth this year.

As obesity levels continue to rise and access to nutritional food may be limited, the Library provides a safe space for kids and teens to visit during the summer for a wholesome meal. Library programing is also available before and after lunch is served, including the Summer Discovery Program, Adult 101, Storytime, and more.

“This will be the fourth consecutive year that LA County Library has provided free lunch. Over the past few years, we have provided over 34,000 lunches at our libraries, with last year’s Lunch at the Library program being our most successful yet, with 20,895 lunches served at 15 libraries,” said LA County Library Director, Skye Patrick. “The Library has grown into a community center that provides access to all, and I am excited to continue this partnership with the Parks Department as we continue to provide essential services to our customers.”

Lunch at the Library is a partnership between LA County Library and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, and is supported by the California Summer Meal Coalition and California Library Association.

Lunch at the Library will be offered from June 11 to August 3, Monday to Friday from 12 to 1 p.m., at the following 25 LA County Library locations:

A C Bilbrew Library

Artesia Library

Baldwin Park Library

City Terrace Library

Clifton M. Brakensiek Library

Duarte Library

East Rancho Dominguez Library

El Camino Real Library

El Monte Library

Gardena Library

Huntington Park Library

La Puente Library

Lake Los Angeles Library

Lancaster Library

Lawndale Library

Lennox Library

Littlerock Library

Los Nietos Library

Lynwood Library

Norwalk Library

Quartz Hill Library

San Fernando Library

San Gabriel Library

Sorensen Library

South Whitter Library

For more information, visit LACountyLibrary.org/SummerLunch.