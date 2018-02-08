Leadership Pasadena Begins Veterans Course in May

Leadership Pasadena is ready to accept applications for the new Community Leadership Course for Veterans™ (CLCV™) beginning on May 3, 2018. This course will be the second such course in the entire country and fills a gap in current military to civilian transitional programs for veterans. The course does not duplicate any existing programs but compliments and supplements the many re-entry and transitional programs in place.

This a 6-month strength-based community leadership course for 15-20 military veterans (including National Guard and all Reserves) who have achieved a rank of E4 or higher, now living, working or studying in the San Gabriel Valley to effectively transition them into their new civilian lives through community leadership and service.

Veterans who have returned from active duty within the last 4 years are eligible to learn more and apply at www.leadershippasadena.org

Through this course veterans will learn to re-mission their leadership talent to thrive the civilian world. Whether they want to secure a corporate job, start or join a non-profit, go back to school or start their own business, the course will explore the civilian leadership culture and build connections with community and business leaders. LP is committed to providing veterans with greater access to all aspects of the community and help them re-purpose their military experience to become leaders who make an impact for good in the civilian world.

“Why is Leadership Pasadena adding this new course? Leadership Pasadena’s mission is to create empowered, informed and inspired leaders for the community and we realized there is a large untapped population of potentially exceptional leaders in our recently returned veterans. But different populations take different paths to leadership and our military heroes benefit from a specialized course focused on understanding and adapting to the civilian work, social and community culture,” according to volunteer Executive Director Cindy Bengtson. “We are honored to provide this new course for our veterans to help them serve and lead again through community service to the San Gabriel Valley.”

Leadership Pasadena is partnering with Leadership Pittsburgh, Inc. to bring their nationally award winning Community Leadership Course for Veterans™ (CLCV™) to the San Gabriel Valley.

Leadership Pittsburgh spent two years researching the real transitional needs of returning veterans and has delivered the course for three years. Leadership Pasadena has a detailed implementation and delivery work manual from Pittsburgh to learn from. Leadership Pittsburgh is making this licensed curriculum available to Leadership Pasadena free of charge.

“We are a small charity and could not have created this course alone but with the detailed guidance and inspiration of Leadership Pittsburgh we’ve been able to bring this life changing course to the community in just 20 months of work!” explained Leadership Pasadena Board member Patti Traglio.

This course is not a crisis focused program but rather one for the many veterans ready and eager to serve and lead again in our communities but do not know how to successfully navigate the civilian world. This course will cover Personal Leadership in the Civilian World, Science and Tech in the region, the Corporate Landscape, Networks and Power of Conversation, Business Culture and Organizational Savvy, Government and Political Process, Multi-generational Leadership, Community Leadership Skills and more. Optional workshops on Financial Literacy and Communications will also be offered.

The course is offered to veterans for $300 as Leadership Pasadena will fund raise to pay the remaining tuition needed. Even then, if needed, scholarships will be made available.

Companies interested in sponsoring a session, providing a scholarship for a veteran or enrolling one of their own employees, should contact Cindy Bengtson at info@leadershippasadena.org.

Veterans interested in the course should also contact Cindy Bengtson at info@leadershippasadena.org