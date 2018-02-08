Hillsides to Host Annual Gala, La Nuit des Rêves, on February 24 in Pasadena

February 8th, 2018 by Duarte Dispatch

Hillsides a Southern California mental health and foster care charity, is hosting its annual gala, La Nuit des Rêves, on February 24, 2018 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena. The French-themed gala, which translates into “The Night of Dreams,” is Hillsides’ largest fundraiser of the year.

Hillsides’ gala is being chaired by long-time supporters Joan McCarthy and John Gong. McCarthy came up with the gala idea on a recent trip to France. “I wanted to bring the cultural richness of France into the gala without sacrificing the importance of making children’s dreams come true,” she said. “So many of the 14,000 children, youth, and families Hillsides serves have lived through nightmares, and with the funds the gala raises, we want to help the children achieve their visions of happiness and security.”

The evening will contain a French flair throughout, from the décor to the food to the entertainment. Guests will have a chance to bid on silent auction items during the cocktail hour, and then participate in a live auction after dinner. The live auction will be emceed by NBC4 Southern California’s weathercaster Fritz Coleman, who, as he has for many years, is lending his talents to Hillsides for the evening. Hillsides has gathered together many spectacular auction items, which include a Pasadena Tournament of Roses Extravaganza including tickets to the parade, a VIP tailgate party, and game, among other perks; a 12-Day Cruise for two on Holland America Line; a two-night stay at The Paris Hotel in Las Vegas that includes dinner for two at Gordon Ramsey’s Restaurant and two tickets to the VIP James Turrell Light Sensory Experience on top of the Louis Vuitton store; and a Walt Disney Studio Lot Tour for six guests.

Tickets to La Nuit des Rêves are $300. To buy a ticket or become a sponsor of the event, please click here or contact Bernie Gore, Hillsides special events coordinator at 323-543-2800, ext. 253 or bgore@hillsides.org.

Major sponsors of the gala include Mario and Shelly Fiumani – Pin USA, Jacob Maarse Florists, Kaiser Permanente, Rusnak Auto Group, Sherm and Marge Telleen, The Havner Family Foundation, The Walt Disney Company, Western Asset Management, and Willis Towers Watson.

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena is located at 1401 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106.