Duarte Woman’s Club Hosts Annual Spaghetti Dinner

The Duarte Woman’s Club’s annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser will be held on April 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Elk’s Lodge #1427, 2436 Huntington Drive, Duarte.

Door prizes, raffles, and entertainment will add to the festivities. All profits support the Club’s philanthropic projects including scholarships for local high school seniors. Tickets are $15. To reserve your plate-a-pasta, call (626) 358-7028 or (626) 358-3718.