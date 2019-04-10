Duarte Route 66 Parade Committee Sets Planning Session Date

Now is the time to help make the 2019 Route 66 parade the best one yet. Co-Chairs William Wallace, Principal of California School of the Arts-San Gabriel Valley in Duarte and former mayor Honorable Lois Gaston have announced that the September 28 parade theme is “Duarte’s Route 66 Parade Honors Hometown Heroes.”

A major planning session is scheduled for April 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the Duarte Community Center, 1600 Huntington Drive. Volunteers are invited to give input and ideas, and to sign up to help organize the event. Many decisions need to be made soon such as selecting a grand marshal, creating a logo, procuring sponsors, and coordinating parade participants.

If you have any questions, please call Lois Gaston at (626) 827-6732.