Duarte High Has Ribbon Cutting for New Culinary Complex

Duarte Unified School District is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony open to the public to celebrate the new state-of-the-art culinary arts complex built at Duarte High School on Thursday, Jan., 24, 2019. The ceremony begins at 4 p.m.

Duarte Unified Board of Education Members, Superintendent, Gordon Amerson, and Duarte High School Principal, Luis Haro, will facilitate the ceremony joined by local, state and federal officials. All members of the Duarte Unified community are invited to attend. Duarte High School and parking are located at 1565 E. Central Ave. Reception, facility tours and student culinary demonstrations will follow after the ceremony. RSVP to Mercedes Ruiz at communications@duarteusd.org or call at (626) 599-5037.

Construction of the culinary arts facility began the summer of 2018. Chief Facilities Officer, Brad Patterson, oversaw the design and installation of the new culinary space in consultation with experts on the cusp of industry trends. This project is contained within the district’s Facilities Master Plan, which won a Leroy F. Greene Design and Planning Award in 2017. Funded by Bond Measure E, the culinary facility upgrade is also among the many modernization projects that support program designs defined in the district’s five-year Competitive Advantage Plan.

The professional-grade facility was created to house the school’s growing Food Service and Hospitality/Culinary Entrepreneurship Pathway, which has already been certified by the National Academy Foundation (NAF), and will soon offer the only dual enrollment culinary school collaboration in the San Gabriel Valley. Learn more at duarteusd.org