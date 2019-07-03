Drop That Match! No Fireworks in Monrovia or Duarte

By Susan Motander

With Duarte’s decision (finally) to ban fireworks, no personal fireworks are allowed in the foothills. With the heavy rain last winter continuing into spring rain, there is now plenty of now dried vegetation in the foothills. That vegetation translates to fuel for a fire and fire officials statewide are already predicting a major fire season this year. But all these dire predictions should not impact celebrating Independence Day in style.

Both Monrovia and Duarte will host community celebrations. Monrovia’s will be in Library Park in Old Town with the music starting at 7 p.m. Duarte will host its festivities in the Duarte Sports Park, Upper Baseball Fields from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Join the community fun in a truly safe and sane way.