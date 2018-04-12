Beacon Media News Partners With Leadership Pasadena to Provide Employer Promotion Benefits

April 12th, 2018 by Duarte Dispatch

Beacon Media News, publisher of Arcadia Weekly, Monrovia Weekly, Pasadena Independent and Sierra Madre Weekly is a hyper-local print and digital news organization that focuses on local news, business, entertainment and dining. Beacon Media News is excited to announce its partnership with Leadership Pasadena, a powerful, hands on, community leadership program that immerses participants in greater Pasadena’s rich history, government, economics and world-renowned organizations and institutions, and also provides 60 hours of executive level leadership training.

Leadership Pasadena is a unique program for those who want to play an active role in Pasadena’s future. With participation in Leadership Pasadena’s 8-month leadership development program, Beacon Media News will offer a business or organization $2,500 of advertising with Beacon Media News for no additional cost. This value-added program, at no additional cost to the business, will provide the organization with an integrated advertising and marketing campaigns to help showcase the business to Beacon Media News’ 169,230 monthly print readers and digital visitors.

“Jesse Dillon, CEO of Beacon Media News, is a Leadership Pasadena alum who has remained a staunch supporter of our community leadership development program and we are honored and thrilled to partner with him in this manner to showcase the employers in the region who are willing to raise up a new cohort of exceptional, collaborative community and business leaders for our community,” stated Cindy Bengtson, Executive Director for Leadership Pasadena.

For additional information, please contact Jesse Dillon at (626) 301-1010 or visit Leadership Pasadena’s web site www.leadershippasadena.org