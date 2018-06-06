Azusa’s Local Community College to Hold 102nd Annual Commencement Ceremony

June 6th, 2018 by Duarte Dispatch

Citrus College will hold its 102nd annual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 16,

2018. This year, the college will award 3,754 associate degrees. The diverse graduating class includes students 18 to 77 years old, including 57 veterans, 85 international students representing 13 countries worldwide and 494 students graduating with honors.

The following individuals/groups will be in attendance:

 Citrus College class of 2018

 Citrus Community College District Board of Trustees members

 Superintendent/President Geraldine M. Perri, Ph.D.

 Mr. J. Favian Fragoso, student commencement speaker

 Ms. Karen M. Cullen, Distinguished Alumni Award recipient

 Dr. Dale Salwak, Distinguished Faculty Award recipient

 Elected officials and their representatives

 Citrus College faculty and staff

WHEN:

Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 9 a.m.

WHERE:

Citrus College Stadium

1000 W. Foothill Blvd.

Glendora, CA 91741

Stadium parking is located on Barranca Avenue, just north of Route 66.

Citrus College, the oldest community college in Los Angeles County and the fifth oldest community

college in California, is proud to observe its 102nd annual commencement ceremony. This year’s

celebration honors over a century of academic excellence and connection to the local community.

Members of the media interested in attending the 2018 Citrus College commenceme

nt ceremony are

asked to contact Doug Schultz, communications supervisor, at 626‐852‐6497. Mr. Schultz can provide

additional details, including press credentials for access to the football field.

Proudly serving the San Gabriel Valley for over 100 years, Citrus College educates approximately 20,000 students annually. The college offers 90 associate degrees and certificates of achievement, prepares students for transfer to four‐year colleges and universities, and provides basic skills courses and workforce training. Located in Glendora, Calif., Citrus College is the oldest community college in Los Angeles County. Its 104‐acre campus includes eight outdoor athletic facilities. A leader in higher education, Citrus College has received numerous accolades, including being ranked first in the nation for awarding associate degrees in visual and performance arts for Hispanic students, and 12th in the nation for the number of associate degrees awarded to Hispanic students. Citrus College is also designated aMilitary Friendly® school. For more information, visit www.citruscollege.edu.

