This Week’s Events

Opening Day Craft Beer and Cider Festival

Opening Day Craft Beer and Cider Festival (Dec.26 @ 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 285 W. Huntington Drive) Cheers, live racing is back! Celebrate the return of another winter meet with the best brews and ciders in So Cal right on the Santa Anita Park homestretch. Don’t miss the Opening Day Beer and Cider festival, with apron side seating, ice cold beverages and world class Thoroughbred racing. Get a bite to eat at gourmet food trucks, explore the park and ring in the New Year right.

-ARCADIA

Events for Dec. 22 – Dec.28

Dec. 22

Gingerbread Jamboree (Dec. 22 @ 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sierra Madre Memorial Park, 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.) Build a Graham Cracker Gingerbread House with friends and family to kick off your holiday school break. Don’t forget your library card, there will be a pop-up library full of vacation reading selections.

-SIERRA MADRE

Staged Reading: Charles Dickens’ Christmas Tree (Dec. 22 @ 7 p.m., Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St.) Unbound Productions, creators of the acclaimed immersive theatre events Wicked Lit and History Lit, brings the Christmas spirit of Charles Dickens to the Pasadena Central Library! Explore three rarely seen holiday gems from the great author in this script-in-hand staged reading: Prince Bull, The Child’s Story, and A Christmas Tree – in the bill of one-acts plays titled Charles Dickens’ Christmas Tree. There will be a Q&A with the director, playwright and cast immediately following each reading.

-PASADENA

Holiday Guitar Concert (Dec. 22 @ 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rosemead Library, 8800 Valley Blvd.) Get into the holiday spirit. Join guitar instructor, Andrew Serra, and his talented students from the Garvey Community Center as they entertain you with some holiday musical favorites arranged for the guitar! This event is for all ages. For more information please call (626) 573-5220.

-ROSEMEAD

Dec. 23

The Nutcracker (Dec. 23 @ 1 p.m., San Gabriel Mission House 320 S. Mission Drive) Pasadena Dance Theatre presents the holiday classic ‘The Nutcracker’ at the historic San Gabriel Mission Playhouse. More than 80 dancers magically bring to life Clara’s Christmas Eve dream of a dashing Nutcracker Prince, a devious Mouse King and an ethereal Sugar Plum Fairy. PDT Artistic Director Cynthia Young’s choreography to Tchaikovsky’s memorable musical score dazzles audiences of all ages. Cost is $20 – $65. For more information call (626) 683-3459.

-SAN GABRIEL

Jo Koy Returns to The Ice House; Special Event (Dec.23 @ 10 p.m., The Ice House Comedy Club, 24 N. Mentor Ave.) Jo Koy’s infectiously explosive energy on stage, insightful jokes and family inspired humor cross all boundaries and led Daily Variety to name him one of the “10 Comics to Watch”. He has appeared on the Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly and more. Come and find out why this young, multiple award winner is the next big thing in comedy. Cost is $30. For more information, go to icehousecomedy.com/event.cfm

-PASADENA

Dec. 24

Holiday Storytime (Dec.24 @ 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Temple City Library, 5939 Golden West Ave.) Join the library for holiday stories and songs. After storytime, children will have a chance to take a picture with Santa Claus and receive a book and special candy treats. The library will print a photo for you to take home. For children ages 0 – 12 and their families. Parents, please be aware that refreshments will be served at this program. A list of ingredients will be available.

-TEMPLE CITY

Dec. 25

Christmas at the Station (Dec.25 @ 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Union Station Homeless Services Adult Center, 412 S. Raymond Ave.) For 45 years, Union Station Homeless Services has hosted Christmas at the Station. This beloved tradition has been a staple event for the community during the holiday season. This wonderful community event provides thousands of holiday meals and hope for all who attend, including homeless men, women, children, seniors, very low-income families, and those with no place to go during the holidays. The impact of this event in the community is huge. For more information call (626) 240-4550.

-PASADENA

Dec. 26

Viewing Stones Show (Dec. 26 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road) The California Aiseki Kai presents its 27th annual show featuring outstanding examples of suiseki and other viewing stones. Practiced in Asia for centuries and gaining popularity around the world, the art of viewing stones invites contemplation of the subtle, often fanciful forms that have been shaped by nature, the elements, and time. For more information go to huntington.org

-SAN MARINO

Dec. 27

Kwanzaa Celebration (Dec.27 @ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Ave.) It is a celebration of family, community and culture. Enjoy music, stories and tasty dishes prepared by members of the Pasadena Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. For more information, please contact Pat Smith at (626) 744-7268 or psmith@cityofpasadena.net

-PASADENA

Holiday Karaoke Sing-Along(Dec.27 @ 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Temple City Library, 5939 Golden West Ave.) Show off your singing skills and have a joyful time jamming to holiday songs. Hot chocolate and refreshments will be served. This event is free and open for families. For more information please call (626) 285-2136.

-TEMPLE CITY

Dec. 28

Winter Relay Fest (Dec.28 @ 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monrovia Public Library, 321 S. Myrtle Ave.) Sleigh this holiday season by brushing up on your cookie decorating, gift wrapping, tree ornamenting, hot cocoa making skills. Enjoy an evening of winter celebration unlike any other. For more information please call (626) 256-8274.

-MONROVIA

Covered California (Dec. 28 @ 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., San Gabriel Library, 500 S. Del Mar Ave.) Covered California is California’s official health care marketplace. It is also where individuals, families and small businesses can find low cost health insurance. At this event, the library will have representatives from Covered California available to answer your questions. For more information please call (626) 287-0761.

-SAN GABRIEL