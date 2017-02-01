This Week’s Events

February 1st, 2017 by Duarte Dispatch

Caltech Chamber Music Ensembles Present 2017 Winter Concert

Caltech Chamber Music Ensembles Present Their Winter 2017 Concert (Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m., Dabney Lounge, Caltech, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena) Caltech Chamber Music Ensembles, directed by Maia Jasper White, present their Winter 2017 Chamber Music Concert Series at Caltech. These concerts will include performances by 83 participants in 26 groups within the program. Music featured include works by Brahms, Dvorak, Piazzolla, Beethoven, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Grieg, Faure, Vivaldi, and Bach for ensemble sizes ranging from 2 to 7 people. Admission is free and no tickets are required. For complete program information, go to music.caltech.edu one week prior to each concert.

Events for Feb. 2 – Feb. 8

Feb. 2

Valentine’s Movie Date (Feb. 2 at 6:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m., Pasadena Central Library, Donald Wright Auditorium, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena 91101) Enjoy a movie date night free from distraction while Pasadena Central Library staff provides activities for your school-age children in the nearby Children’s Story Room. You’ll enjoy the film, 50 First Dates while your children have fun creating Valentine cards, watching cartoons, and enjoying refreshments. Event is limited to 50 parents/guardians and 50 children. Children must be age 8+ and must be comfortable working with library staff while their parents are watching the film. Reservations are required. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. To sign up send name of parent/guardian and name and age of children via email to creeder@cityofpasadena.net.

Feb.3

Ricky Z at the Arcadia Blues Club (Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia 91006) A Great Night of Blues Featuring: Ricky Z – with Bobby Bluehouse & special guests. Food is available from 7 p.m. until midnight. Free parking is available on the street and behind Denny’s. Visit www.arcadiabluesclub.com for more information about the ABC, including the menu, newsletter, photo gallery, and contact information.

Feb. 4

Pacific Rose Society Annual Auction (Feb. 4 at 9 a.m., Ayres Hall, LA Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia 91007) The Pacific Rose Society hosts its annual auction of hard-to-find, unusual, new and direct-from-the-growers rose plants. More than a 100 unique and beautiful roses will be available to the highest bidders. Admission is free.

Dumpling & Wonton Festival (Feb 4. at 11:30 a.m., Santa Anita Park, Arcadia) Snack on some of the most scrumptious Asian and Asian-inspired dumplings and wontons right on the trackside apron at this new winter event. Plus, enjoy craft beer and world-class Thoroughbred racing from beautiful Santa Anita Park. Packages are $30. You must be 21 or older to purchase.

Pianist Louis Schwizgebel-Wang First U.S. Tour Stop in Arcadia (Feb. 4 at 8 p.m., Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Drive, Arcadia 91007) Join Swiss-Chinese pianist Louis Schwizgebel-Wang in concert recital on Saturday. This young dynamic performer has won many international awards along with great critical acclaim. He is a rising star in the classical world and we are honored that Arcadia is the first stop on his U.S. tour. Tickets, available online by visiting www.arcadiapaf.org, are $10 – $40. A New Year special discount of 35 percent off is available with code: RUSH35. The theatre is located at 188 Campus Drive in Arcadia.

Rod Piazza and Wizards of the West Coast Harp at the Arcadia Blues Club (Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia 91006) A Great Night of Blues Featuring: Rod Piazza and Wizards of the West Coast Harp – with Bobby Bluehouse & special guests. Food is available from 7 p.m. until midnight. Free parking is available on the street and behind Denny’s. Visit www.arcadiabluesclub.com for more information about the ABC, including the menu, newsletter, photo gallery, and contact information.

Caltech Jazz Band Presents its Guest Artist Concert (Feb. 4 at 8 p.m., Caltech Beckman Auditorium, Caltech, 1200 E. California Blvd.) The Caltech Jazz Band, directed by Barb Catlin, presents its Guest Artist Concert, featuring Rebeca Mauleón and Joey De Leon Jr. Admission is $10 for the general public and $5 for Caltech staff and faculty, and student. For tickets, please call the Caltech Ticket Office at (626) 395-4652. For more information, visit bands.caltech.edu or call (626) 395-3295.

Feb. 5

Frankie Gavin at the Coffee Gallery Backstage (Feb. 5 at 7 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena 910010) Guinness Book of Records’ Fastest Fiddle Player in the World, Frankie Gavin, comes to The Coffee Gallery Backstage. This one man show will feature Frankie on Fiddle Viola and tin whistle. He has performed and recorded with legends such as The Rolling Stones, Earl Scruggs, Sir Yehudi Menuhin, and Jazz legend, Stephane Grappelli. Tickets are $15. You can phone in for reservations at (626) 798-6236.

Feb. 6

Botanical Adventures (Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., LA Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia 91007) They will begin their exciting journey of plant exploration with learning about the amazing world of plants—the weird, unique and bug-eating ones. Children will learn about plant habitats, growth, function and life cycles. They also will explore spice and herb plants. Students learn through fun, hands-on creative activities! Kids create take home arts and craft projects too. Call (626) 821-4623 to register for the class. This class will take place every Monday until April 24. The cost is $100 per month for members, $110 per month for non–members, and $30 for drop-in per day.

Feb. 7

Wild West Guitars (Feb. 7 at 2 p.m., 2840 E. Foothill Blvd. Pasadena 91107) This event is to introduce Wild West Guitars to the local business community. Wild West Guitars has been in business for 17 years and just moved to Pasadena from Riverside. They would like to invite anyone interested in music, musical instruments, and in particular, electric and acoustic guitars to come out and see the shop.

Valentine’s Day Jewelry (Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m., Villa Parke, 363 E. Villa St. Pasadena 91101) Create your own jewelry masterpiece to keep or give to someone special. To sign up, call (626) 744-6510. For teens and adults only. This event is free and open to the public.

Adult Recess ( Feb. 7 at 7 p.m., Arcadia Public Library, 20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia) Where Adults go to play, craft, color and do whatever they wanna do!

Feb. 8

Christie Lenée at the Coffee Gallery Backstage (Feb. 8 at 8 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena 91001) Christie Lenée’s unique guitar work is often compared to visionaries like Michael Hedges, Joni Mitchell and Dave Matthews- fusing folky/funky playfulness with pop/rock inspired songs and virtuosic guitar compositions. She is, as Skope Magazine states, “a refreshing burst of unrestrained love and feeling… It’s simply a joy to listen to her spirit break free.” Tickets are $15. You can phone in for reservations at (626) 798-6236.

