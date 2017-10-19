Events Calendar: Oct. 20- Oct.26

October 19th, 2017 by Duarte Dispatch

Your Weekly Events

Oct. 20

Friday Movie Matinee: Casablanca (1942, NR) at the Pasadena Senior Center on Friday, October 20 from 1p.m. – 3p.m. (Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena, CA 91103) The Pasadena Senior Center is featuring the 1942 classic Casablanca, starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergam. The event is free, for more information call 626-795-4331.

– PASADENA

Theo Von Performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m. (The Ice House Comedy Club, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106) The Ice House Comedy Club presents Theo Von, a talented comedian who has been a part of many hit shows like; TBS’s Deal With It, Yahoo’s popular daily recap show Primetime in No Time. He also has a comedy special on Netflix titled “No Offense”. Ticket’s cost $20.00 – $27.00; the doors open at 7 p.m. and must be 18 & over to attend.

– PASADENA

Oct. 21

Crescent Farm Workshop: Native Plants Selections at the L.A. County Arboretum on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 301 North Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007) Crescent Farm presents an opportunity to learn about native plant selection, eco-systems, plant-care, common mistakes and how to avoid them. Feel free to listen, view, jot down handy tips and tour the garden! To RSVP, lease email mjiang@arcadiaca.gov or call the Public Works Services Department (626) 254-2700 and provide a name, address, email or phone number and the number of participants attending (limit 3 per household). Arcadia residents may enter the Arboretum FREE with prior RSVP.

– ARCADIA

Radio KSCR’s Day at the Races at Santa Anita Park on Saturday, October 21 from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (285 West Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91007) Join Radio KSCR for a day of live races, food, and giveaways. Tickets include lunch, Club House admission, parking, racing program, and trackside seating (first come, first serve basis) Part of ticket sales go to supporting Radio KSCR.

– ARCADIA

Oct. 22

2017 Pasadena Trail Half Marathon & 5K/10K at Hahamonga Watershed Park on Sunday, October 22 from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (101 Foothill Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91001) Pasadena Running Company presents the 2017 Pasadena Trail Half Marathon, the third in a series of running events. Explore Pasadena’s trail system with food and drinks provided.

– PASADENA

Santa Anita Pumpkin Patch & Family Fun Zone at Santa Anita Park on Sunday, October 22 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91007) Santa Anita Pumpkin Patch invites all families for a field full of activities.

– ARCADIA

Oct. 23

English Conversation Class at the Arcadia Public Library on Monday, October 23 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Arcadia Public Library, 20 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91006) This event is provided for adults who understand English but want to practice their pronunciation skills through conversations with others. Held in the Cay Mortenson Auditorium, new students arrive at 9:30 a.m.

– ARCADIA

Oct. 24

Teen Zone! At the Arcadia Public Library on Tuesday, October 24 from 3 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. (Arcadia Public Library 20 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91006) After school, teenagers can hang out at the Arcadia Public Library where they can study or create imaginative works in the Digital Lab. Mac computers are available during Teen Zone, and they are also equipped with sound and editing software.

– ARCADIA

Oct. 25

Art A La Carte at the San Rafael Branch Library on Wednesday, October 25 at 2 p.m. (San Rafael Branch Library 1240 Nithsdale Rd. Pasadena, CA 91105) The Pasadena Public Library is hosting at the San Rafael Branch Library Art A La Carte with artist Lorrie Shriner who will instruct in watercolors, drawing and collage technique to students with varying skills levels. This event is free for more information call 626-744-7270.

– PASADENA

Oct. 26

Spiders and Monsters and Ghosts, Oh My! at Flights of Fantasy Story Theater on Thursday, October 26 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. (Hill Avenue Branch Library 55 South Hill Avenue Pasadena, CA 91106) Flights of Fantasy Story presents a Halloween extravaganza of folk tales, fables and rhymes.

– PASADENA

Arab Film Festival: Refugee Stories at Pasadena City College on Thursday, October 26 from 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (1570 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91106) Join PCC for a special program right before the 2017 Arab Film Festival. This program spotlights five powerful documentaries consisting of discussions of refugee experiences.

– PASADENA