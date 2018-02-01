Feb. 2 – Feb. 8

February 1st, 2018 by Duarte Dispatch

EDITOR’S PICK

The Crowd has spoken and asked for more music from Matt Denny’s Winter Concert Series. Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant will be having a Groovy Lemon Pie and Rock and Roll on February 2nd from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at (145 E. Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91006) for more details or information call 626-462-0250 or visit www.MattDennys.com.

-Arcadia

Feb. 2

1st Fridays Pasadena at Eden Garden Bar and Grill Friday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (175 East Holly Street, Pasadena) Come jumpstart your network with a mixer that plants seeds in your life and in your business at the top of the month – Expand your resources! The event is hosted by Snell & Garden (Event Partners) and FM Capital Group. First drink before 5:30 p.m. is free.

– PASADENA

Tim Dang Directs ‘Nothing is the Same’ at the Sierra Madre Playhouse Every Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. through March 4th (87 West Sierra Madre Blvd. Sierra Madre, CA 91024), and starting February 24th through March 3rd there will be Saturday night shows starting at 8 p.m. This is just east of Pasadena. There is ample free parking in a lot behind the Playhouse. The play was written by Y York, and Directed by Tim Dang; Produced by Estelle Campbell and Christian Lebano for Sierra Madre Playhouse; For reservations call 626-355-4318 or for tickets visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org.

-Sierra Madre

Smoke & Mirrors live magic experience at the iPic Theater on February 2nd at 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. (42 Miller Alley One Colorado Pasadena, CA 91103). iPic Theaters welcomes Blake Vogt for a two-night live magic experience. Vogt is a respected magician who has magic for David Copperfield, David Blaine, and Dynamo, among many other top magicians around the world. TV highlights include performing on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Wizard Wars on Syfy, Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special, Season 11 of America’s Got Talent, where he was a Semi-Finalist. VIP tickets get the chance to meet Vogt after the show and enjoy wine and dessert. General Admission is $65-$75 and VIP is $90- $100.

-Pasadena

Feb. 3

Westridge School for Girls is hosting The Summer Opportunities Fair on February 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at (324 Madeline Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105). SOF is a community service event that provides a venue for parents and children to learn about summer programs. The fair presents a wide range of local, national, international camp, and summer study opportunities for boys and girls of all ages in academic and cultural enrichment, outdoor adventure, sports, travel, day and board, community service and volunteer programs, and programs for children with special needs. This informative community service event is free to the public and offers something for every student and every family budget. The camps and programs represented at the fair are independent organizations that are not affiliated with Westridge School. No endorsement by Westridge School concerning exhibitor offerings is expressed or implied. Questions & More Information please email SOF@westridge.org.

-Pasadena

The Arcadia Community Center will be the host for ‘Pearl knotting Jewelry class on February 3rd from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (365 Campus Dr. Arcadia, CA 91007) Protect your pearls and precious stones. Integrate knotting into your designs, construct and finish jewelry. You will create one necklace. Tools provided for in-class use. Level: Beginner. Ages 18+ welcome. Class Fee: $25; non-refundable materials fee: $15 (payable in cash to instructor at beginning of class). Please register at least two days before class. Thank you! For more information, visit www.thejewelryhabit.com.

-Arcadia

Stretch Cord Basics Jewelry Class will be held at the Arcadia Community Center on February 3rd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (365 Campus Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007). Stretch cord jewelry requires no tools and no clasp…but it requires more than just making a knot! You will create one stackable bracelet. Level: Beginner. Ages 18+ welcome. Class Fee: $25; non-refundable materials fee: $15 (payable in cash to instructor at beginning of class) Please register at least two days before class. For more information, visit www.thejewelryhabit.com.

-Arcadia

Feb. 4

The PCC Theater Department presents Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it All For You and The Actor’s Nightmare by Christopher Durang on February 4th at 5 p.m (1570 E Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91101). Sister Mary Ignatius and The Actor’s Nightmare are two hysterical comedies from the deranged mind of Christopher Durang. The Actor’s Nightmare is literally that; an actor does his best to keep up with an ever – changing theatre nightmare. Sister Mary is about a nun explaining the facts of life to us when confronted by four former students with ill-intent. Both shows are quick paced, fun, and a bit dangerous; adult themes and language. Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.; New York. Student Plays Too Perfect by Vanessa Mena and Wonderland in Alice by Mary Popoff.

-Pasadena

Feb. 5

The Pasadena Senior Center is hosting Tech It Up! The basics and benefits of technology: What are the Apps on February 5th from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.(85 E. Holly St. Pasadena, CA 91103) Learn the basics and advantages of technology you can use in your everyday life. Each class will have a specific focus on a common application of technology, its benefits, disadvantages, basic setup and instructions along with other helpful hints. For more information call 626-795-4331.

-Pasadena

Feb. 6

The Arcadia Public Library is hosting Chinese New Year paper craft and coloring on February 6th at 7 p.m. (20 West Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91006). Where adults go to play, craft, color and do whatever they wanna do cause we’re adults and we can.

-Arcadia

Saute Culinary Academy is hosting a basic knife skills 101 class on February 6th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd. Monrovia, CA 91106).Come learn the classic French knife techniques used in professional kitchens. The class cost $60 for more details call 626.429.2323 or visit www.sauteacademy.com.

-Monrovia

Feb. 7

Roots for Wellness Center is having Blissful Flow Yoga on February 7th from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (38 East Montecito Ave. Sierra Madre, CA 91024) Each movement in to or out of a posture is made on an inhalation or exhalation, so the yoga unites the breath with the movement in a choreographed sequence. The flowing movements may be combined with some longer holds of certain postures.

-Sierra Madre

Pasadena Public Library Donald Wright Auditorium is having a Screening for Freedom Song on February 7th from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101). In conjunction with Pasadena’s Black History Month event the Library will be screening “Freedom Song” at Donald Wright Auditorium. The movie stars Danny Glover, Loretta Divine, Vicellous Reon and Shannon. Owen is a young man living in Mississippi at the dawn of the civil rights movement. Surrounded by racism, Owen looks for inspiration in dealing with oppression, while his father, Will, prefers to keep his head down after his bad luck with protests in the past. Will expects his son to follow suit, but their relationship is put to the test when Owen starts joining in peaceful protests.

-Pasadena

Feb. 8

Pasadena Public Library is having Fan Film Awards 2018 screenings at the Children’s Theater on February 8th at 9 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St. Pasadena, CA 91101). Join us for our annual FanFilm Awards Screenings, at the Children’s Theater in the Pasadena Central Library. Brought to you by the Azure Lorica Foundation, this event marks the 4th year of FanFilm Awards – script and film festival in fanfiction.

-Pasadena

The Women’s City Club Pasadena is having a Breakfast Connection event on February 8th from 7p.m. to 9 p.m. (160 N. Oakland Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101)Join Pasadena Chamber of Commerce for this morning of business networking. Please contact Kelly at the Chamber office by phone at the above number or via email at Kelly@pasadena-chamber.org for more information or pay for registration online at http://pasadena-chamber.org/forms/breakfast-connection. Please note that parking is available on Madison Ave., next to the Fuller Lot.

-Pasadena