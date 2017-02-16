Feb. 16 – Feb. 22

February 16th, 2017 by Duarte Dispatch

The 47th Wine and Cuisine Tasting Benefit

The 47th Wine and Cuisine Tasting Benefit (Feb. 16 @7 p.m., Alverno’s Villa del Sol, 200 N. Michillinda Ave., Sierra Madre) This year’s annual gourmet Cuisine and Wine Tasting Benefit, a major fundraising event to support the Sierra Madre Library, is celebrating its 47th Anniversary. Sponsored by the Friends of the Sierra Madre Public Library, this all-volunteer organization is dedicated to supporting our community library. All proceeds from this event directly support the library. Tickets and info are available at Eventbrite.

-SIERRA MADRE

Feb. 16

The Salty Suites at The Coffee Gallery Backstage (Feb. 12 @ 2 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena) They enjoy spending time with their cats, drinking whiskey and taking long walks on the beach. Their music is heavily influenced by small woodland creatures and traveling encyclopedia salesmen. Lyrically their inspiration derives from fortune cookies and grumpy cat memes. Don’t miss this functionally dysfunctional band of hooligans. Tickets are $18 at door, cash only. For reservations phone at (626) 798-6236.

-ALTADENA

Feb. 17

-SIERRA MADRE

dada at The Rose (Feb. 17 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) Since the release of dada’s groundbreaking 1992 debut “Puzzle,” the trio has created an array of songs boasting progressive rock musicianship, dazzling vocal harmonies and melodic power pop layered with inspired psychedelic and experimental rock impulses. Adding to the trio’s groundbreaking line of attack are the marathon-length shows that deliver on the promise that every performance is the only one of its kind. Tickets start at $28 and dinner seats are also available at roseconcerts.com.

-PASADENA

Feb. 18

Santa Anita Chili Cook-off (Feb. 18 @ 12 p.m., Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) Enjoy delicious samplings from the best chili recipes in So-Cal as specialty vendors invade the Santa Anita Park grandstand for a delicious duel that’ll have your mouth watering. Don’t miss out on chili tastings, craft beer, wine and world-class live Thoroughbred Racing. Proceeds benefit the Foothill Unity Center. Packages start at $30 and are available for purchase at santaanita.com.

-ARCADIA

Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 (Feb. 18 @ 2 p.m. & 8 p.m., Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena) Rachmaninoff’s most enduring Romantic masterpiece will leave you breathless and asking for more. Including Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 “Pathétique,” pianist Natasha Peremski performs, with David Lockington as the conductor. Ticket prices start at $35 and are on sale at pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

-PASADENA

Eventrockit Food Market at Pasadena Paseo (Feb. 18 @ 12 p.m., 300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena) Eventrockit Food Market is an outdoor food and retail festival happening on select Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year. Come try all the delicious foods and taste the passion-driven creations of various chefs. We are in Pasadena, California. Come hungry and thirsty to enjoy food and refreshments. Tickets and Buck passes are available on Eventbrite, although they are not required.

-PASADENA

Feb. 19

Green Life Food Festival (Feb. 19, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Shumei America National Center, 2430 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena) A lively, family-friendly event for food growers and consumers who want to know more about healthy, sustainable, and delicious food. Natural foods, activities for kids, workshops, knowledgeable speakers, and a chance to talk with the experts for free. Reservations advised. Call (626) 584-8841 or visit www.greenlifefood.org for reservations and information.

-PASADENA

Cool Beans Comedy w/Drew Lynch, Dustin Ybarra (Feb. 19 @ 7 p.m., Ice House Comedy, 24 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena) Join comics Drew Lynch, Dustin Ybarra, Roxy Cook, Thomas Dale, and your Cool Beans Comedy host with the most, Matthew Moore, for a free night of comedy. Two drink minimum is required. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

-PASADENA

Feb. 20

Botanical Adventures (Feb. 20 at 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., LA Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia) Children will begin their exciting journey of plant exploration with learning about the amazing world of plants—the weird, unique and bug-eating ones. Children will learn about plant habitats, growth, function and life cycles. They also will explore spice and herb plants. Students learn through fun, hands-on creative activities! Kids create take home arts and craft projects too. Call (626) 821-4623 to register for the class. This class will take place every Monday until April 24. The cost is $100 per month for members, $110 per month for non–members, and $30 for drop-in per day.

-ARCADIA

Feb. 21

“Tired, Turned Off and Stressed Out! 3 Massive Mistakes Even Smart Professional Women Make” (Feb. 21 @ 7p.m., Pasadena Hilton, 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena) Join Dr. Tamika Henry, MD, Medical Director at Unlimited Health Institute, for our free seminar. During this workshop you’ll discover: the real reason you feel the way you do; the tests your doctor should have ordered but didn’t; and 5 tips you can start now for optimal. Register on Eventbrite or call (626) 389-8922 to reserve your seat.

-PASADENA

Feb. 22

Wine, Women & Wow Network (Feb. 22 @ 6 p.m., Women’s City Club of Pasadena, 160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena) The Wine, Women & Wow Network continues kicking off the new year with our monthly networking event at the Women’s City Club of Pasadena. Featuring guest speaker the President and COO of the Champion Los Angeles Sparks, Christine Simmons, delicious appetizers and Via One Hope wine tasting, fun shopping with our fabulous vendors and raffle prizes. DJ, John Villa of Dance Syndicate Disc Jockey Entertainment will be in the house with his amazing energy. You will not want to miss this great event! Tickets are $25 and are available on Eventbrite.

-PASADENA