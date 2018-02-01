Empty House Party for Pasadena Showcase

February 1st, 2018 by Susan Motander

Members, supporters and media gathered last month to preview the home that will be turned into the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts this year. In just three short months hundreds of workers and designers will transform this Mediterranean style home and its gardens into the next Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts.

The house may be familiar to regular patrons of the Showcase House events as it was the featured home in 2002. The entrance portico gives way to a two-story Grand Foley with a soaring ceiling, marble floors and huge Lindsey Adelman chandeliers.

The main floor also features a Kitchen, complete with butler’s pantry, the requisite Dining Room, Billiards Room and Petite Lounge, Powder and Family Room. The sunken living room is a huge space that dominates the main floor of this 12, 277 square foot residence.

The second floor has Mezzanine overlooks the Grand Foyer below. The open Mezzanine leads to several rooms some of which also share views of the Grand Foyer. This includes a Master Suite with its own bath, exercise, and morning rooms. Two other suites as well as an media room and one that has been dubbed the modern man’s retreat.

If all this space were not enough, there is also a guesthouse on the property. As large as many bungalows, this space includes a Living Room, bedroom, bath and even a kitchen.

Then there are the garden spaces; this year there will be six distinct garden spaces and a brand new pool. There is even a tree house the designer plans to transform into a gypsy caravan.

Over the next three months the house will be prepared for the April 22nd debut of Showcase House for the Arts 2018. Tickets to view the house go on sale today and can be obtained by going to the group’s website at www.pasadenashowcase.org

The proceeds from this fundraiser go to supporting music and art in the community. There are several avenues through which the group works, not just support for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Disney Concert Hall. They have a “gifts and grants” program that funds everything from instruments for a middle school orchestra to a live concert series hosted by a church. There is the Music Mobile that introduces third graders throughout the San Gabriel Valley to the orchestra by putting instruments in the hands of the children and letting them try to make music.

Showcase has also played host to more than quarter million 4th grade students at a classical concert in the Walt Disney Concert Hall over the years. If all this were not enough, there is also an instrumental music competition. Since 1985 nearly $600,000 in prizes has been awarded to music students.

By buying a ticket to Showcase House and enjoying the creativity of designers from throughout Southern California, individuals can assist Showcase House with all these projects.