Duarte Ralphs to Close in July

May 14th, 2015 by Duarte Dispatch

The city of Duarte received formal notice from the Ralphs Grocery Company on April 30th that it will be closing its Duarte location in July, 2015. This is a corporate decision by Ralphs based on a variety of different business factors, including that the Duarte Market was consistently one of its lowest-performing stores and that many who shop at this store do a portion of shopping elsewhere, making the current model in the City unsustainable.

Kendra Doyel, Ralphs’ Vice President for Government Affairs and Public Relations, said the supermarket at 1193 Huntington Dr. has been among the bottom 50 of under-performing stores for years out of a 3,600 store portfolio nationwide. She also added that the company tried various approaches over the years to attract more customers and that they have not worked. “We have been renting at that location and our lease is up so we made the decision to go ahead and close that location,” she said. “It will probably close around July 10. There are less than 50 employees there and we’re working very hard to find locations at other stores for all of them.”

The Ralphs company has closed several Southern California stores in the past few years and the Duarte closing unfortunately continues that trend. Specifically, during 2014, Ralphs closed approximately 20 plus Southern California stores.

The City has already expressed to the shopping center owner the desire to fill at least a portion of the existing space with a grocery store. The City recognizes that Ralphs has been a part of the Duarte community for several years and provided a valuable service to the community and the loss is very difficult for the community. Darrell George, Duarte City Manager, commented, “Although this is a private matter between the Ralphs Corporation and a private shopping center owner, the City is committed to doing whatever it can to help attract another grocery use to Duarte. “

The City has received numerous complaints and concerns over Ralphs’ decision and recommends that complaints be lodged with the Ralphs corporate office at 1-800-576-4377. Those with computer access can make comments at https://www.ralphs.com/customercomments.