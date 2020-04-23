COVID-19 and The Market: What’s Happening? And What Can I Do?

By Jean D. Koehler, a Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

Historic market volatility has washed over the globe in recent weeks. The spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has precipitated a record drop in the stock market and a sharp plunge in bond yields, sending the U.S. into its first bear market in over a decade. People around the world are facing a health crisis that’s driving an economic crisis, which rightfully so, is leading to high levels of anxiety for families and individuals concerned about their wellbeing and financial situation. Unfortunately, it’s too soon to tell just how long this environment will last. So, what can you do to cope with the market volatility in the meantime? And what can we learn from past global pandemics?

Virus outbreaks and stock market performance

There is no doubt that this pandemic is different and has caused a larger dislocation than past virus outbreaks. However, it’s still encouraging to note how financial markets have historically rallied following major health crises. As a chart of the S&P 500® Index illustrates, markets have generally delivered positive returns in the six to 12 months following the peak of a virus outbreak.

This isn’t to say that investors should stick their heads in the sand and pretend the downturn isn’t happening — this is a very serious and difficult situation. Eventually though, markets should return to some level of normal and slowly the economy will come back to life. Of course, the past is no guarantee of future results, but historically even the worst markets have been temporary dips in a general march higher for stocks.

What can you do during this time of volatility?

Here are a few steps to consider: