CIty of Duarte Presents: Groundhog Job Shadow Day

The City of Duarte’s Duarte’s Promise: The Alliance for Youth is proud to invite you to take part in our 16th annual Groundhog Job Shadow Day on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 from 7:30 am – 1:00 pm at the Duarte Community Center located at 1600 Huntington Dr. Duarte, CA 91010.

This event is aimed at giving kids an up-close look at the world of work/career by allowing them to “shadow” a workplace mentor as he or she goes through a normal day on the job. It is our hope that by shadowing businesses and organizations throughout the area, Duarte’s young people will have a chance to see how the skills learned in school relate to the workplace.

Please consider participating in this national campaign by committing to host a minimum of two or more high school and/or middle school students at your workplace during Groundhog Job Shadow Day. Duarte’s Promise will provide breakfast and lunch to all participants and all students will be covered by liability insurance while they are at their host organizations. In cooperation with our insurance carriers we are requesting that participants, who will be driving youth, provide proof of automobile’–insurance prior to February 7, 2019. Please email a copy to Lupe Valerio (email below).