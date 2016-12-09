Business Profile: Collective Hair

December 9th, 2016 by admin

By Emily G. Peters

Collective Hair is a new hair styling concept founded by lifelong friends and expert stylists Rachael Scotti, Adrienne Reed and Marco Delgado. Both a salon and an educational program, Collective Hair serves as a breeding ground for hot new hair talent seeking hands-on education.

Established in June 2016, the salon opened with the intent to instruct and enable the success of up-and-coming hair visionaries. Assistant hairdressers at the Collective are mentored in sound hairdressing techniques and given ample opportunity to grow in the industry. This collective passion informed both the name of the salon and its founders’ desire to elevate the artistry of hairdressers under their guidance.

“We have a heart for young hairdressers finding their niche in the industry,” said Scotti. “Our goal is to provide an education-rich environment and lead them to become independent stylists with a strong skill set.”

The three Collective Hair founders have impressive chops of their own. Delgado, an educator for V76 (an American-made men’s grooming line) travels the country teaching his unique vision and methods for men’s styling. Reed is a graduate of the prestigious Vidal Sassoon Academy and an expert styling and cutting instructor. Scotti specializes in color, developing top techniques through her studies in New York, Sydney and Los Angeles. Through their combined 55 years of professional experience, they discovered their shared love of teaching and a desire to help others. “We teach quality hairdressing and set a standard for the work we do,” said Scotti. “We develop the eye to see color, shape and texture as an artform to better our craft.”

The Collective provides a broad range of hair services, from cuts to styling to texture services and extensions. Their color offerings include virgin, retouching, ombré, balayage, highlights and more. Additionally, they offer consumer-friendly product lines including Bumble and Bumble, Davines and V76. “We have so much to share, and that’s what sets us apart,” said Scotti. “If there’s a style a client wants, we can do it and we can teach it.”

With their location facing Paseo Colorado, Pasadena has proved to be an ideal homebase for the new business. “Besides being the best city ever, Pasadena has so much to offer a business like ours,” said Scotti. “The surrounding businesses and beautiful City Hall keep our walk-by traffic at a steady stream.” And, like any new company, the salon is gradually defining its community identity. “As a business with three owners, we equally share the responsibilities and are slowly finding our places within our company”, she said. “We’re developing a culture based on our values and building our staff with intention.”

Ultimately, Collective Hair’s vision for advancing the craft of hairstyling extends beyond Pasadena. They hope to establish several salons in the surrounding area to develop more assistants into sharp independent stylists. As they grow, this continued tutelage can only mean the best for aspiring hairdressers and clients seeking a positive hair experience. “We are supporters and we are encouragers,” said Scotti. “We’re here to bring out the best in our clients and employees alike.”

For a fresh look in 2017, visit Collective Hair at 233 E. Colorado Blvd in Pasadena. Appointments can be made by contacting the salon at (626) 787-1336 or www.CollectivePasadena.com and info@collectivepasadena.com. Follow them via Facebook and Instagram @CollectiveHair.