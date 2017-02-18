The Pasadena Playhouse Updates

February 18th, 2017 by Duarte Dispatch

The Pasadena Playhouse (Danny Feldman, Producing Artistic Director) recently announced that they will present “Four by Tenn: A Tennessee Williams Reading Series” in celebration of Tennessee Williams. The series will feature four of Williams’ best known plays to be performed each Monday for four weeks beginning February 27 at The Pasadena Playhouse (39 S. El Molino Avenue, Pasadena). Actors Alison Pill and Thomas Sadoski of HBO’s The Newsroom and director Jessica Kubzansky, Co-Artistic Director of Boston Court will launch the series with Night of the Iguana (full series schedule listed below).

“Four by Tenn: A Tennessee Williams Reading Series” Schedule:

Monday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m.

“Night of the Iguana”

Directed by Jessica Kubzansky

Featuring Alison Pill and Thomas Sadoski

Monday, March 6, 8 p.m.

“A Streetcar Named Desire”

Directed by John Sloan

Performed by members of Antaeus Theatre Company

Monday, March 13, 8 p.m.

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”

Directed by Snehal Desai

Performed in association with East West Players

Monday, March 20, 8 p.m.

“The Eccentricities of a Nightingale”

Directed by Diane Rodriguez

Performed by members of HERO Theatre

The Pasadena Playhouse began its celebration of Tennessee Williams earlier this month with the inaugural PlayWorks development production “God Looked Away” starring Al Pacino and Judith Light. The new play is an ode to Williams at the end of his career. The theater presented Williams’ World Premieres You Touched Me in 1943 and The Purification in 1944. The Playhouse also presented Tennessee’s West Coast Premiere of Stairs to the Roof in 1945. During the run of “God Looked Away,” patrons can visit the theater’s Georgia T. McClay Friendship Center to see the free exhibit celebrating the life of the great playwright Tennessee Williams.

“Four by Tenn: A Tennessee Williams Reading Series” plays four consecutive Monday nights: Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.; March 6 at 8 p.m.; March 13 at 8:00 p.m. and March 20 at 8:00 p.m. Readings will be held at The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino, Pasadena. All tickets are $20 and seating is general admission. Student ticket rate is $15 and is available the night of the performance at the Box Office. Tickets to “Four by Tenn” may be purchased at The Pasadena Playhouse Box Office, 39 S El Molino Avenue, online at PasadenaPlayhouse.org or by phone at 626-356-7529.

Additional information for “God Looked Away”:

“God Looked Away” is written by Dotson Rader and directed by Robert Allan Ackerman. In addition to Pacino and Light, the new play also stars Takuma Anzai, Kevin Bailey, Garrett Clayton, Andrew Dits, Matt Gottlieb, Alexa Hamilton, Eddy Rioseco and Miles Gaston Villanueva.

“God Looked Away” plays now through March 19. Tickets “God Looked Away” may be purchased at The Pasadena Playhouse Box Office, 39 S El Molino Avenue, online at PasadenaPlayhouse.org or by phone at 626-356-7529.

Ticket prices range from $25 – $135. Premium tickets are available for $199. The running time for “God Looked Away” is 2 hours and 45 minutes including intermission. This development production contains mature content.