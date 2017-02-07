FIDM Features Costume Designs of Famous Motion Pictures in Annual Exhibit

February 7th, 2017 by Vanessa Quintanilla

Starting Feb. 7, visit the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate its 25th annual exhibition, “Art of Motion Picture Costume Design.” Unlike any other in the world, this gallery will showcase and honor both costumes and designs of films in 2016. Whether you’re a fashionista, a film junkie – like me, or simply an avid museumgoer, then you will not want to miss this event!

The museum and galleries at FIDM will be open to the public from now until Saturday, April 22 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. The admission is free, and visitors are welcomed to park beneath the college building, or in surrounding lots.

Featuring Academy Award Nominees for Costume Design and Best Picture, you will be able to see over 100 costumes from 23 films, such as “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, “Fences,” “La La Land,” “Hidden Figures,” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” The magnificent costumes on display are the actual ones worn by the actors and actresses themselves from films they starred in. Recently, I was invited to attend a preview of this event. I was astounded by the additional weight the cast members may have had to endure during filming. Up close, I gained a better understanding of the different types of material that was layered on in order to achieve these looks. It was daunting, yet marvelous at the same time.

Separate from the 2016 feature-length film designs on display, FIDM Museum and Galleries will also be staging “Erotica: Fashion & Film Costume of the 1920s” at the same time. Concentrated on erotic Asian, Arabic and Spanish influences from 1920s style and culture, visitors can enter the history gallery where they can see original artifacts, archives, designs and costumes. This exhibition will highlight 15 mannequins, fully accessorized with clothing from the 1920s. There, designs from Rudolph Valentino, Natasha Rambova, Louis Vuitton, and Callot Soeurs will be on present.

For more information about these ongoing costume and design displays, visit fidmmuseum.org and blog.fidmmuseum.org. FIDM is located in Downtown Los Angeles at 919 S. Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA.