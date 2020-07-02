Virtual Film Program Connects Girls Globally as They Learn From Professionals

Registration for three-week class now open

Girls In Focus will conduct their filmmaking program using cutting edge, proprietary brand-new editing software from the U.K. by Blackbird to make films remotely and redefine traditional filmmaking. Working in small groups with A-list industry professional teachers such as writing instructor Brent Forrester — a five-time Emmy winning TV writer for “Space Force,” “The Simpsons,” “The Office” and “Love.” Girls will brainstorm, write, and shoot films using iPhones. They will edit their films, collaborating remotely with their team and their assigned producers.

For three weeks, young female filmmakers, ages 12-18, will learn the cutting-edge software expanding their skills in the first of its kind filmmaking program. Learning everything from screenwriting and filming to editing and animation, the girls will embrace technology while collaborating creatively in a safe place. The camp will take place from July 27-Aug. 14, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with discussion/speaker lunch from noon-1 p.m. and an hour break 1-2 p.m.

At Girls In Focus, young women build lifelong bonds, collaborate and use their voice to sharpen their story telling craft by making a personal, meaningful film. Participants will hone their skills in writing, lighting, cinematography, sound, editing, learning media literacy, leadership skills, and team building in the process. After three weeks, the aspiring female filmmakers will debut their work at an on-line film festival open to the public on Saturday Aug. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Sign up for the Girls In Focus program here.