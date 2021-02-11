Universal Launches ‘Camp Croods’ with La Brea Tar Pits

La Brea Tar Pits, part of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC), and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) have partnered with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to bring families and kids “Camp Croods,” based on the DreamWorks Animation family film “The Croods: The New Age.” The two separate interactive programs will feature hands-on activities and scientific investigation to explore the Ice Age, human origins and fate of saber-toothed cats. Families will have the chance to meet real-life paleontologists and archaeologists, participate in DIY art projects, explore virtual tar pits (La Brea Tar Pits camp), take a virtual tour of the Human Origins exhibition (NMNH camp) and experience drawing demonstrations that bring the fan favorite prehistoric Croods characters to life.

“This collaboration is a great opportunity to showcase the ways in which art and science intersect,” said Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga, president and director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, “while at the same time introducing families to La Brea Tar Pits, the world’s only active paleontological research facility in a major urban area. We are grateful to Universal and DreamWorks for helping us provide campers with a new way to see science in action and encourage them to keep exploring the world around them—be it through paleontology or animation.”

Camp Croods at La Brea Tar Pits

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, 3-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 10-11:30 a.m.

The event is free, but registration is required. RSVP at TARPITS.ORG/campcroods.

Camp Croods at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, 6-7 p.m. ET.

The event is free, but registration is required. RSVP at s.si.edu/croods.