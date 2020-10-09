Scott Silven’s ‘The Journey’ with The Broad Stage Has Been Extended

Illusionist, mentalist and performance artist Scott Silven takes his audience on a mesmerizing crossing from their homes to his in rural Scotland in “The Journey,” performed live and online, for an initial two-week run from Oct. 20 through Nov. 15.

The West Coast Premiere of “The Journey” is co-commissioned and presented by The Broad Stage.

Following his sold-out, raved-about world tour of “At the Illusionist’s Table,” Silven performs this all-new, immersive and uniquely intimate experience for only 30 participants (as individuals or households) per show. Each show is shaped into its own compelling adventure — and supported by groundbreaking technology — through Silven’s direct interactions and engagement with the audience as “The Journey” unfolds.

“The Journey” is directed by Allie Winton Butler, one of Scotland’s leading creative talents, having directed productions at Traverse Theatre, Citizens Theatre, Bike Shed Theatre, and Southwark Playhouse. It is written by Silven and Rob Drummond. The creative producer is Michael Mushalla.

Set amidst the landscape of his childhood, Silven tells a long-forgotten story that reveals mysteries of the mind and unlocks the secrets of his glorious Scottish homeland. Through incredible illusions and feats of imagination, “The Journey” explores the sense of home and the transformative power of place. The audience is invited to join others in this virtual event and discover the path that connects them to Silven’s past, their own present, and a collective future.

Silven said, “At this profound moment, we are developing ‘The Journey’ as a piece that speaks to these times. As soon as the pandemic hit and had us locked down, I knew that I wanted to create something that could connect an audience despite us being physically apart.

“The format we are employing affords an amazing opportunity to bring people together who normally wouldn’t share a space – and uses digital technology not as a limitation, but as a compelling element to allow the audience to participate directly with me and shape the events of the show.

“There is something truly powerful about gathering together from across the world for a moment to reflect and discover what we might take to the future.”

Rob Bailis, artistic and executive director of The Broad Stage, said, “Scott is truly a master of mentalism. We hope the spirit of connection underlying Scott’s piece will provide a joyful and thrilling moment for everyone who participates. The Broad Stage is thrilled to co-commission and present the West Coast Premiere of Scott’s new work, created uniquely for this time and place. We have a long-term commitment to Scott as an artist, and ‘The Journey’ is the perfect way to introduce him to our audience.”

The music is composed by Jherek Bischoff. The designers are Broadway and West End award-winning veterans Jeff Sugg (visuals) and Gareth Fry (sound), Tony winner for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

Sugg and Fry are employing technologies from the real world. This application of that realm of technologies will be introduced to theatrical presentation in order to handle the amounts of information required to create a paramount video and audio experience of the transcendence of the exterior landscapes of Scotland and the interior landscapes of the mind and heart.

Tickets can be purchased at thebroadstage.org.

For further assistance, call Patron Services at (310) 434-3200 or email patronservices@thebroadstage.org. Tickets are limited, so it is recommended that the audience plan ahead.

The immersive soundscape is best experienced with headphones or earbuds.