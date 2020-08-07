‘Reawakening…to the Beauty of the West Coast’ Online Exhibition Runs Until Sept. 30

Art Scene West’s inaugural exhibition is “Reawakening…to the Beauty of the West Coast.” Celebrating the natural scenery and picturesque charm of the Pacific Northwest and California, the online exhibition presents original work by both local and international artists. Recognizing the nationwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Art Scene West will donate a portion of all proceeds to No Kid Hungry and host Instagram charity livestreams twice per week via the @nokidhungry direct donate button.

Launched in late February of 2020, Art Scene West is a new contemporary online art gallery that showcases well-established and emerging West Coast artists. Almost entirely virtual, the online gallery embraces the ever-changing landscape of art and the art market in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The gallery’s founder, originally from the Central Southwest, established his home in Southern California and describes West Coast art as a “breath of fresh air.” Art Scene West is his vision and medium to share that experience with the rest of the world.

“Reawakening…to the Beauty of the West Coast” runs to Sept. 30, 2020. The exhibition features more than 20 artists, all of whom either currently live on the West Coast or are passionate about what the West Coast has to offer. Although the featured artists vary in age, nationality, and art world experience, they all uniquely capture the spirit of the Pacific Coast and bring it to life through their chosen subject matters, media, and color palettes.

Throughout the nine-week exhibition period, Art Scene West will host a series of live events across its social media platforms, namely Instagram and Facebook. These virtual events will not only include studio interviews with the featured artists within the exhibition, but also outdoor demonstrations of the artist’s process and inspirations.

Reawaken and remember the beauty that surrounds us. For more information regarding Art Scene West and its inaugural exhibition contact Jan Cothran at (877) 228-0247 or jan@artscenewest.com.